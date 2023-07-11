WAUKESHA
Paula P. Monreal (nee Perez)
May 12, 1929 - July 8, 2023
Paula P. Monreal (nee Perez) of Waukesha went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the age of 94. She was born in Milwaukee on May 12, 1929, the daughter of Jesse and Trinidad (nee Renteria) Perez and lived in Mexico for 10 years while growing up.
Paula was married to the love of her life, Simon Monreal Sr., on May 1, 1948, and together they celebrated 74 years of marriage. She loved to cook, enjoyed her Christmas Eve tamale making tradition and was known for her delicious chicken mole. Paula was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church for many years before becoming a faithful member at Faith Baptist Church in 1988.
Paula and Simon were blessed with eight children, the late Dorothy Sadler, Theresa Hughes, Gloria Monreal, Carolyn (Michael) Conroy, Simon Jr. (Pamela) Monreal, the late John Monreal, Joel Monreal and David (Jennifer) Monreal; 18 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren; and 10 great-great grandchildren. She is further survived by her sister-in-law Dora Rodriguez, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Paula was preceded in death by her husband, Simon Monreal Sr.; daughter Dorothy Sadler; son John Monreal; granddaughter Anna Hughes; and her brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 13, from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Faith Baptist Church, 3250 Summit Ave., Waukesha, WI 53188. Burial will be at Prairie Home Cemetery at 2 p.m. Please meet at the cemetery.
Memorials in Paula’s name are appreciated to Faith Baptist Church.
