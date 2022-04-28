PELL LAKE
Paxton George Kadau
May 29, 1950 - April 12, 2022
Paxton George Kadau of Pell Lake passed into eternal life on April 12, 2022. Paxton was born May 29, 1950, to Ralph and Lucy Kadau of Big Bend.
Paxton was a 1968 graduate of Mukwonago High School. He served in the Wisconsin Air National Guard. He later worked for American Airlines as a mechanic and retired in 2012. Paxton was a gun enthusiast, an outspoken conservative and frequently found himself in Facebook jail.
Survivors include his daughters, Chamie (Paul) Olson and Tiffany (Michael Watson) Kadau, both of Minnesota; his grandchildren, Myla Olson, Elijah and Evan Watson; his brother, Guy (Wendy) Kadau; his sister, Heidi (Rick) Verhein; nephews, Shawn and Justin Verhein; his loving partner, Linda Brandenburg Krueger; and other relatives and a host of friends.
Per Paxton’s request, no “formal” services are to be held. However, a Celebration of Life for Paxton will be held on Saturday, May 21, starting at 9 a.m. at Spoondogger’s Pell Lake, N1320 S. Lake Shore Drive, Genoa City, WI 53128.
“I am prepared to meet my maker. Whether my maker is prepared for the great ordeal of meeting me is another matter.” (Winston Churchill). Paxton, you will be greatly missed by all that knew you and had the honor to call you friend.
For those unable to attend, those wishing to share a memory or those wanting to just sign the online guest registry, please go to www.thelenfh.com.