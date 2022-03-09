Peggy Lynn Lauber
Oct. 22, 1957 — March 4, 2022
Peggy Lynn Lauber, age 64, passed away peacefully after a long courageous battle with breast cancer on March 4, 2022. Peggy was born on October 22, 1957 in Oconomowoc, to Franklin and Elsie Rupnow.
Peggy is survived by her husband of 37 years, David; her two children, Michael (Amy) Lauber and Emily Lauber; grandchildren, Chase, Cora and Cameron Lauber; sister, Kay Deprisco; sister-in-law, Karen Rupnow; along with many more family and friends.
Peggy is preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Tim Rupnow.
Family was the most important part of her life. She cherished the time spent with her children, especially the time spent with her grandchildren. Peggy loved vacationing in central Wisconsin and spending time on the lake.
In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Peggy’s name are appreciated.
A visitation will take place on March 11 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 210 E. Pleasant St., Oconomowoc, WI 53066, from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. with the service to follow. Pastor Lance Armstrong O’Donnell will be presiding.
Peggy will be laid to rest at Glenview Memorial Gardens in Ixonia. Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.