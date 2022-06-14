WAUKESHA
Peter Duane Galdick
Nov. 26, 1942 - June 1, 2022
Peter Duane Galdick of Waukesha passed away on June 1, 2022, with his forever girlfriend and wife, Shari, and family by his side.
Peter was born on November 26, 1942, in Milwaukee. He graduated from Riverside High School in 1960. Prior to graduating, he met his wife-to-be, Sharon “Shari” Blank, at a dance at the Pierce Street Social Center in 1959. He swept Shari off her feet with his Elvis looks, smooth dance moves, and varied interests and passions in music and art. They were engaged and married 11 months later on October 22, 1960. Their love and marriage endured over 61 years and was blessed with four beautiful daughters, one precious baby boy who was called to heaven far too soon, nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
During Peter's early years of working and supporting a fast-growing family, he often worked two jobs. However, most of his professional career was spent working a white-collar management job in the manufacturing industry; mainly employed by Lakeside Bridge & Steel. Peter strived for success and did what it took to put himself through college to earn his associate degree in manufacturing management, all while working full-time and supporting his wife and three young daughters. He had quite the cheering section when he crossed that stage to be presented his degree in 1972!
Peter was a music and movie enthusiast, not only listening and/or watching them but acquiring impressive collections of both. He also had a passion for photography, technology and reading. Peter had a good, kind and generous heart. He supported several charitable organizations throughout the years to help them further their noble causes. He believed in “paying it forward.”
Peter was predeceased by his father, Edward Galdick; mother, Alice Annen (nee Atkielski); son Craig Edward Galdick; and son-in law Glen Zarling.
He is survived by his cherished wife, Sharon Galdick; his daughters Carita Koenings, Lorita Yochum (husband John), Lonita Theisen (husband Gerry) and Danita Grant; his nine grandchildren, Lucas Koenings, Kayla Koenings, Trevor Koenings, Craig Yochum, Brett Yochum, Aja Zarling, Talon Zarling (wife Gabby), Liam Grant and Declan Grant; and his great grand-daughter, Annabelle Wolfe.
Visitation will be held on Friday, June 17, at 1 p.m. at Wisconsin Memorial Park-Chapel of the Chimes in Brookfield with a memorial service to follow at 2:30 p.m.
If you wish to make a memorial donation in honor of Peter, the family requests they be made to one of the following charities: American Diabetes Association, National Kidney Foundation, American Heart Association, Defenders of Wildlife or the Wounded Warrior Project.
Schramka Funeral Home, 262-432-8100, is serving the family.