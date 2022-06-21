Petrea Ann (Pat) Bergmann Brenckle
July 4, 1937 - May 29, 2022
Petrea B. Brenckle of Waukesha died Sunday, May 29, 2022, at Compassionate Heights in West Bend at the age of 84. She was born July 4, 1937, in Milwaukee, the daughter of Robert Douglas and Petrea Conzelman Bergmann.
Petrea grew up in St. Louis County, Missouri; the family later moved to a farm in the Town of Pond. Petrea graduated from Eureka High School and earned her Bachelor of Science degree in nursing from the University of Missouri-Columbia; she was a registered nurse. On October 25, 1962, she married Robert Lorenz Brenckle; they lived first in Vint Hill Farms, Virginia, and later in Ayer, Massachusetts, where she worked as a nurse in Groton, Mass. (Robert served in the U.S. Army).
While in Ayer, Petrea gave birth to their first son, William. Upon Robert’s honorable discharge in 1964, Bob and Pat moved to Waukesha to join his father in the propane business. After giving birth to their second son, Jonathan, she dedicated herself to raising her two boys. She enriched their lives, providing them numerous opportunities to develop their God-given abilities. Bob and Pat would have been married 60 years this October; she was a constant and trusted partner in all his endeavors. They made their home in Waukesha, and enjoyed a summer cottage on Elmwood Island, Fox Lake.
A lover of music, Pat sang alto with the Waukesha Choral Union for decades and played recorder in several Early Music groups. As a member of the Wauwatosa Curling Club, Pat’s team took first place at the Badger Women’s State Championship in 1987!
She was an avid reader and a student of history - a passionate patriot and active in the Republican Party of Waukesha. Her heart warmed to hear the Gospel, and she was committed to her Lord’s church. She dearly loved her grandson, Benjamin, and the two spent countless treasured hours together.
In 2013, Pat suffered two debilitating strokes and experienced a gradual journey of decline. Now, free at last, she joins her beloved father and mother in our Lord’s many mansions, prepared for her.
Petrea will be deeply missed; she was the loving and faithful wife of Robert Lorenz Brenckle; a devoted mother to William Bergmann (Kathleen Sonnentag) Brenckle and Jonathan Lorenz Brenckle; and a loving and devoted grandmother to Benjamin Nathanael Brenckle. She was the dear sister of Mary Dale B. (Erwin) Hausmann, Robert A. (Gae) Bergmann and Martha B. (Layton) Conley, and a faithful sister-in-law to Helen B. (James) Curley and Geraldine B. (Andrew) Bergeson. She will be most fondly remembered by numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held Saturday, June 25, at the Kratz Funeral Home, 312 S. College Ave., Fox Lake, WI 53933, from 11 a.m. until the 12 p.m. funeral service. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. at Riverside Memorial Park in Fox Lake.