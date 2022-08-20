SUSSEX
Philip E. Juopperi Sr.
Aug. 12, 1933 — Aug. 18, 2022
Philip E. Juopperi Sr. of Sussex died on Thursday, August 18, 2022, from cancer at his home at the age of 89. He was born August 12, 1933, to Herbert and Helen Juopperi, and raised in Bruce Crossing in Upper Michigan, the third generation of Finnish immigrants.
He proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War as an ROTC manual illustrator. Philip graduated from UW-Milwaukee with a degree in art education and taught art for Mary D. Bradford High School in Kenosha for many years. He was known for his prairie garden, natural landscaping, and his environmental ethic.
He was proud to have run several marathons in the 1970s and to have developed his own landscape, deck and shed design-building company called “Shed Master.”
Philip will always be remembered as a devoted father, husband, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.
He will be sadly missed by his wife, Annette Juopperi (nee Resler and formerly Oakwood); his children, Lynette (Mark) Galisdorfer, Eric (Sandy) Juopperi and Philip Juopperi II; his step-daughters Kathryn (Oakwood) Remington and Jessica Marie (Oakwood) VanHaren; his grandchildren, Amanda (Jimmy), Melissa, David (Dana), Jennifer, Alaina, Lexi, Jacklyn, Ryanna, Logan, Blair, Colin, Ella and Nolin; and greatgrandchildren, Eliana, Mikayla, Aria, Xander, Delilah and Andy. He is further survived by his sisters Jean and Mary Lou, along with nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his brothers Robert and Roger and sister Bernie.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the nurses and staff of Horizon Hospice for all of their care and support.
A graveside service and natural burial will take place on Tuesday, August 23, at 1 p.m. at Prairie Home Cemetery, 605 S. Prairie Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186. Please meet at the cemetery.
Memorials in Philip’s name are appreciated for environmental causes or for public radio and television.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral, Crematory and Preplanning service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com to leave the family an online tribute message.