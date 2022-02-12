NEW BERLIN
Philip E Oberman
April 2, 1938 - Feb. 7, 2022
Philip Edwin Oberman, 83, New Berlin, passed away on Monday, February 7, 2022. He was born on April 2, 1938, in Waukesha to the late Milton and Elizabeth (Condit) Oberman. Philip graduated from West Milwaukee High School Class of 1957. He worked at Lannon Stone Products as a heavy machine operator. Philip was known to his co-workers as “Luber” and worked with them for over 50 years until his retirement. Philip loved to travel and spend time in Florida, Hawaii, Las Vegas and Alaska. His favorite trips were with his beloved nieces.
Philip was preceded in death by his sister, Janet Forss. He is survived by his niece Kari (Luis) Gonzalez, brother-in-law Cecil Forss, great-nieces and great-nephews Sydney, Savannah, Colton and Federico.
In accordance with Philip’s wishes, no funeral services will be held. Burial will take place in Prairie Home Cemetery, Waukesha.
Max A. Sass & Sons Funeral Home, 1515 W. Oklahoma Ave., Milwaukee, is serving the family. Call 414-645-4992 for more information.