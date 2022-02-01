WAUKESHA
Philip K. Schmocker
Sept. 16, 1932 - Jan. 26, 2022
Philip K. Schmocker of Waukesha was born to life on September 16, 1932, and born to eternal life on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at the age of 89 years.
Philip was the beloved husband of the late Eileen (nee Goodman) for 55 years; cherished father of Glenn of Brookfield and Gary of Lake St. Louis, Mo.; dear brother of Franklin (Carol) Schmocker of Ixonia, Ellis (Karen) Schmocker of Waukesha and Janet (the late Robert) Perkins of Waukesha; and brother-in-law of Gloria (Gary) Kerchoff of Waukesha. He is also loved and survived by other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents Arthur and Emily (nee Gygax) Schmocker; a sister Joyce (the late Royal) Lurvey; Arthur F. (the late Carol) Schmocker and Gilbert Schmocker; and his infant son, Robin.
Philip was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army. Philip was a delivery driver for Keystone Farms, a machine operator for Borden Dairy and a school bus driver for New Berlin public schools. He enjoyed country and polka music.
Visitation will be held on Friday, February 4, from 10:30 a.m. until time of the service at 12 p.m. at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 380 Bluemound Road (at highways J and JJ, four blocks south of Interstate 94), Waukesha. Interment to follow at Prairie Home Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Philip’s name may be made to Evangelical & Reformed United Church of Christ in Waukesha, 413 Wisconsin Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186, or to the Humane Animal Welfare Society (HAWS), 701 Northview Road, Waukesha, WI, 53188
Church and Chapel Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-827-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary or leave condolences.