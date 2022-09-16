REDGRANITE
Philip Samuel Dobbertin
Aug. 24, 1950 - Sept. 12, 2022
Philip Samuel Dobbertin, age 72, died peacefully on Monday, September 12, 2022, at Preston Place CBRF in Redgranite.
Philip was born in Waukesha on August 24, 1950. He was the second child of David and Elaine (Severson) Dobbertin. He spent his childhood on the family farm near Merton, attending Plainview Grade School and Arrowhead High School. Philip was active in high school athletics, focusing his interests in cross country, wrestling and track. Following high school, he moved to the city of Waukesha and attended Waukesha County Technical Institute.
He lived in and around Waukesha most of his adult life, working the various jobs his disabilities would allow. Eventually, his disabilities overtook him, and he was mainly homebound. His adult passions included model railroading, jigsaw puzzles, Allis Chalmers farm equipment and keeping up with agribusiness via farming publications. He moved to Waushara County in 2019, and was compassionately cared for at Silver Lake Manor in Wautoma and Preston Place in Redgranite. SSM Health at Home provided hospice care during his final days.
Philip was preceded in death by both of his parents, his older sister, Donna Leamon, and her husband, Chas. He is survived by his sister, Laura (Gerry) Meissner, and brothers, Mark (Ann) Dobbertin and Dean (Viki) Dobbertin. He is further survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews.
A private graveside memorial will be held on Friday, September 16, at the Lisbon-Merton Union Cemetery in Waukesha County.
