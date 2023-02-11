WAUKESHA
Phillip Calvano
May 28, 1957 — Jan. 23, 2023
Phillip Calvano, born on May 28, 1957, passed peacefully on January 23, 2023, at AngelsGrace Hospice at the age of 65.
He was a lifetime resident of Waukesha and was preceded in death by his parents, Phillip J. and Emelie M. (nee Weber) Calvano.
He is survived by his sister and best friend, Cathy Cirillo (the late Tom), and brother John (Faye) Calvano. He was uncle to Jean-Paul Cirillo (Guadulupe), Rachel Calvano, and Katie Evans (Tim) as well as first cousin Patrick Calvano (LeAnn) of Irving, Texas, and is further survived by many relatives and friends.
Phillip was an avid fan of sports, especially NASCAR, where his favorite race car driver was Dale Earnhardt Sr. He and his father would watch games and races together on the weekends.
He was disabled after a stroke in 2017 but he remained positive and determined. He was known for his quick-witted humor and generous spirit. He was past president of the Alano Club in downtown Waukesha. He was passionate about helping others and liked to volunteer at various places throughout his lifetime.
Phillip decided to donate his body to science at the Medical College of Wisconsin. A remembrance at the Alano Club is being planned for March 2023 and a celebration of life will occur in the summer.
Memorials to the family would be greatly appreciated c/o Cathy Cirillo, 2638 Pebble Valley Road, Apt. G, Waukesha, WI 53188.