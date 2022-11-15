WAUKESHA
Phillip Jones
1934 - 2022
Phillip Jones of Waukesha passed away peacefully on November 12, 2022.
He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Gertrude “Trudie” (nee Nickel) and his brother Larry (Barbara) Jones of Waukesha. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and -nephews, a couple great-great nieces and -nephews, as well as many dear friends.
He was preceded in death by siblings Victor, Willie, Fred, Raymond, Edward, Dannie, Allen and Ethel Martin.
Phil lived life to the fullest. Service to others gave him immense joy, whether it was serving his country in the U.S. Navy, putting his white fluffy beard to use as Santa for local children every December or singing in barber shop quartets or the church choir. He loved to make others smile. Ever the thrill seeker, Phil was a part of a group called the Wisconsin Skydivers, logging over 2,000 jumps. He was also a Golden Glove boxer as well as an accomplished boxer in the Navy.
A visitation for Phil will be held on Thursday, November 17, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 818 N. East Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186, at 10 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11 a.m. Following the Mass, Philip will be laid to rest in St. Joseph Cemetery, S22-W22890 East Broadway, Waukesha, WI 53186).
Trudie would like to extend a special thanks to her team that selflessly helped her care for Phil in recent weeks: Jessie & Dale “Nick” Nickel and Sherry Smith, in addition to the compassionate staff at ProHealth AngelsGrace.
Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, Cremation and Pre-Planning Services is serving the family. For an online obituary or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.WaukeshasFuneralHome.com, or call 262-542-6609.