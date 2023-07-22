Phillip Lee Brandt
Nov. 29, 1947 - July 7, 2023
Phillip Lee Brandt, age 75, passed away on July 7, 2023, surrounded by his loving wife and children. He was born November 29, 1947, in Pewaukee, to Leander and Jeanette Brandt.
Phil met his wife, Eileen, in 1998 and spent 25 wonderful years together. They married in Las Vegas on September 10, 2011. The two of them blended a family with Phil bringing eight children and Eileen three children. Together they shared 12 grandchildren.
Phil served his country, being drafted into the Army.
Phil worked many years for Leppin Corporation. After retirement he utilized his many talents, and worked for Toohey Properties as a maintenance man at many different locations.
Carpentry was Phil’s passion, often saying that anything could be made out of wood. His directions were to “send me a picture, and I can make it.” Along with carpentry, Phil loved his guns. He could be found at the shooting range any day of the week, spending countless hours there. He was a man of few words, unless the discussion was about politics, guns or family. What Phil did not convey in words, he did with his hands, creating many cherished items out of wood.
Phil is survived by his loving wife, Eileen Mantey-Brandt; his children, Joann Heintskill (Chris), Sara Strayer (Gary), Andrew Brandt (Heidi), Brian Brandt, Daniel Brandt, Rebecca St. George (Darryl), Amy Schmitz (Chad), Alissa Schiller (Josiah), Shelley Mayer (Ron Baribeau), Stephen Mantey (Megan) and Amy McCarthy (Mike); and his grandchildren Charlie Keepman-Brandt (Mary), Brandon Urbaniak, Dillon Brandt (Kali Erk), Shelby Brandt, Darryl St. George Jr., Sam St. George, Spencer St. George, Carrin Gunderson, Sara Ehlers (Dr. Erik), Peter Mayer, Tim Heintskill and Gianna Schiller. He is also survived by the mother of his children, Barbara Brandt; his sisters, Mary Lee Geszvain, Cherie Pero and Leanne Perkins (Carl); sister-in-law Maxine (Al) Godec; brother-in-law Robert Schultz; and many other family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his first born daughter, Shelley Lynn, and his parents, Leander and Jeanette Brandt.
The Brandt family would like to thank Dr. Ali Raza and his team for the compassionate care they gave to Phil over the past six years. They would also like to thank the staff on the oncology second floor at Waukesha Memorial Hospital. Especially Jen H., RN, who showed Phil compassion, kindness and dignity when he needed it the most. Finally the family wants to thank the staff at AngelsGrace Hospice. With their kindness and compassion Phil was able to live his last days with dignity, love and respect. They did an amazing job providing care to not only Phil, but also to his family. You all will have a special place in the hearts of his family.
Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, July 28, at 12 p.m. (noon), with visitation from 10 a.m. until time of Mass at St. William Catholic Church, 440 N. Moreland Blvd., Waukesha, WI 53188.
Phil, you have left an amazing legacy that will never be forgotten. We will love you forever and always, and will take you with us wherever we go. This is not good-bye, but see you later when we meet again in the Kingdom of Jesus Christ our Lord and Savior.
