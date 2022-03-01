PALMYRA
Phyllis E. Aplin
Feb. 16, 1930 - Jan. 4, 2022
Phyllis E. Aplin, 91, of Palmyra, passed away peacefully on January 4, 2022, at her home.
Phyllis was born on February 16, 1930, at Waukesha Memorial Hospital, the daughter of LeRoy and Henrietta (Mackold) Wambold.
She grew up in Eagle and married Albert Gapp. God blessed the couple with 10 children. Phyllis and Albert went on to enjoy many years of marriage together until his passing in 1979. She then married Warren Aplin and the two would remain married until Warren’s death in 2011. Phyllis was a supportive and loving mother. She made sure her children had what they needed and were well taken care of. She was a very positive person and kept a good spirit even through her health struggles the last few years. Phyllis will be remembered for her willingness to help others and her kindness. She will be deeply missed.
She is survived by her children, Albert Gapp of Alton, Mo., Paul (Bernice) Gapp of Lake Geneva, Sherry (Robert) Krenz of West Pines, Mo., Michael Gapp of Doniphan, Mo., Bill (Judy) Gapp of Dousman, Bruce Gapp of Palmyra, Daniel Gapp of Thorpe, Chris Fuller of Waukesha and Carol Piasecki of Eagle; her 15 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and a sister, Eunice Rowe of Whitewater. She is also survived by a large number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; both of her husbands; her son, Russell; and her siblings, Harvey, Wesley, Ramona, Don and Edna.
Phyllis’ family will hold a gathering to honor her life at a later date.
Gibson Family Funeral Homes of Palmyra and Eagle are serving the family. To place an online condolence, please visit gibsonfuneral.com.