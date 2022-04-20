WAUKESHA
Phyllis M. Ribbens
Dec. 5, 1928 - April 18, 2022
Phyllis M. Ribbens of Waukesha was born to eternal life surrounded by the love of her family at her home at Avalon Square on Monday, April 18, 2022, at age 93. She was born in Hartford on December 5, 1928, the daughter of Jacob and Loretta (nee Gehl) Hagen.
She married her beloved husband, John, on November 28, 1952; he preceded her in death on April 24, 1997. After raising her family, she worked for Lane Bryant at Brookfield Square for 23 years. Phyllis was a woman of incredible faith, a devout Catholic and could often be found praying the rosary. She was a longtime and faithful member of St. William Catholic Church and was a prayer warrior for her family, friends and anyone in need of prayer. Phyllis was devoted to her family and was happiest when they were all together. She especially adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and looked forward to their visits or updates on how they were doing. Phyllis enjoyed the Milwaukee Brewers, traveling out west with her husband John, going to the casino, scratch off lottery tickets, hot fudge sundaes, chocolate malts, word searches and most of all family gatherings. She will be remembered for her gentle nature, generous heart, and as the best mom, grandma and great-grandma.
She is loved by her family and friends and will be dearly missed. Beloved mother of John “Jack” (Susie) Ribbens of Elburn, Ill., James (Peggy) Ribbens of Waukesha, Karen (Bruce) Haley of Las Vegas, Gail (Guy) Anklam of Waukesha, Mary (John) Egan of Waukesha and Kevin (Diana) Ribbens of Eagle. She was the treasured grandma of Angie (Peter) Borchardt, Dena (Chad) Krueger, Thomas Ribbens, Jess (Jon) Luedtke, Kim (Charlie) Arnold, Sarah Stacey, Erin (Chad) Berseth, Jack (Molly) Egan, Samantha (Scott) Ribbens, Tabatha (Dave) Ribbens, Karyn (Tony) Warford and Joe (Kristina) Anklam. Loving “Great-Grandma Cheeser” of Luke, Lyla, Jaxon, Emma (Erik), Max, Ellie, Kate, Cara, Lily, Brayden, Beckam, Bella, Theo, Finn, Kaiden, Toby, John, Noah and Hannah. She is further survived by her sisters-in-law Gloria Hagen and Karen Hagen, many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her husband John, she was preceded in death by her brothers and sisters, Robert Hagen, Mary Jean Pankratz, Tommy Hagen, Jimmy (Luella) Hagen, Donald (Donna) Hagen, Howard (Beverly) Hagen and Joan (Don) Kastenholz.
Visitation will be held at St. William Catholic Church, 440 N. Moreland Blvd., Waukesha, WI 53188, on Tuesday, April 26, from 10 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. The funeral Mass will follow at 12 p.m. (noon). Private burial for the family will follow at Wisconsin Memorial Park in Brookfield.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in her memory would be appreciated to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, St. William Catholic Church or Operation Smile (operationsmile.org).
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit us online at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.