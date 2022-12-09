WAUKESHA
Ralph A. Nelson
April 16, 1935 - December 6, 2022
Ralph A. Nelson of Waukesha died on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, surrounded by the love of his family at Avalon Square at the age of 87. He was born in Prentice on April 16, 1935, the son of Arthur and Sadie (nee Hermanson) Nelson. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. Ralph was married to Janice (nee Larson) for over 60 years.
In his active years, he enjoyed softball, bowling and golf. Ralph worked as a police officer for the City of Wauwatosa for 31 years. Following his retirement, he enjoyed working for ProHealth Care as a transport driver and volunteering at the Hope Center. He was a member of the Waukesha Elks Lodge #400 and St. John’s Lutheran Church in Brookfield where he served on the grounds committee and as an usher.
He will be sadly missed by his wife, Janice, and their children, Lynn (Jim) Gomez of Waukesha, Timothy (Kathy) Nelson of Mukwonago and Jill (Paul Snyder) Nelson of Delafield; his grandchildren, Wade (Jaclyn) Nelson and Samuel (Jack Feria) Nelson and great-grandson, Holden Nelson. He is further survived by his sisters-in-law Noreen Nelson of Cottage Grove, MN, and Jan Nelson of Tomahawk; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Eileen Heikkinen and brothers, James, Harvey, and Robert Nelson.
The family wishes to extend their heartfelt appreciation to Avalon Square and Brighton Hospice for their care and kindness.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until the 1:00 p.m. memorial service at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 20275 Davidson Road, Brookfield, WI 53045. Interment will follow in the church columbarium. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Ralph’s name are appreciated to St. John’s Lutheran Church.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family.