WAUKESHA/MENIFEE, CA
Ralph C. Elwing
Dec. 22, 1926 - Aug. 21, 2023
Ralph passed away peacefully at the age of 96 from natural causes at his home in assisted living in Menifee, CA. He was born on December 22, 1926 to Clarence and Evelyn Elwing in Milwaukee. He graduated from Wauwatosa High School in 1944. He enlisted in the United States Coast Guard after graduation and was deployed to the South Pacific as a radio operator in World War 2. Upon returning, he met his future wife, Margaret Pauline Hammond. They were married at the First Congregational Church in Mukwonago on June 17, 1950. He worked at Waukesha State Bank, where he retired from after 30 years as head teller and cashier. Ralph and Pauline had 3 children; Jane, Sue, and Jim. He was a Mason at the Waukesha Lodge #37.
After Pauline’s untimely death, he was remarried to Lynn Ludwig of Waukesha. They were married 16 years and resided in Waukesha until she passed away. He moved to Santa Clara, CA, after reuniting with his high school sweetheart, Janet Patlow, where they lived for 12 years and enjoyed traveling together. After her decline, Ralph moved to Sun City Gardens in Menifee, CA, where he spent his remaining years.
Ralph is survived by his daughter Susan Roglinske (John), Jim Elwing (Linda) and his 8 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Evelyn, Pauline, Lynn, Jan and daughter Jane Schweiger (Lance).
Ralph was a very loving husband, father, and grandfather. He enjoyed traveling and loved having a nice family cookout. His smile will be missed by many.
Ralph will be laid to rest in Riverside National Cemetery in Riverside California.