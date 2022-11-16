Ralph E. Reinders
Ralph E. Reinders died unexpectedly on Monday, September 19, 2022, at age 81.
Husband of Beverly for 54 years. Father of Tom and Julie (Scott) Miller. Grandfather of Quin and Owen. Also survived by siblings Yvonne Reinders (Bob Schiffmann), Paul (Peggy) Reinders, Marilyn Hamburgur (Barb Kexel) and the late Kenny Reinders.
Further survived by other relatives and friends.
Ralph was retired after working for the Highway Department within the City of Brookfield for 40 years.
Ralph is remembered for his strong work ethic and his generosity to his family. He was a meticulous organizer of all things around the home and at work.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations for a charity of their choice.
A gathering will be held on Saturday, November 26, at the Krause Funeral Home, 21600 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. with a memorial service to follow at 1 p.m.
In memory of Ralph, be kind to others, keep your garage organized, and go out to eat.
