WAUKESHA
Ralph H. Drechsel
Nov. 3, 1935 — Sept. 30, 2022
Ralph H. Drechsel of Waukesha passed away peacefully on Friday, September 30, 2022, at the age of 86. He was born in Milwaukee on November 3, 1935, the son of Hugo and Hedwig (nee Selig) Drechsel.
Ralph met his beloved wife Carol (Buchholz) while dancing and they were united in marriage on August 8, 1959. Ralph graduated from Marquette University and worked as a civil engineer designing many bridges and highways over the years both for private companies and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. He was a man of strong faith and helped start Christ the Life Lutheran Church in Waukesha where he served as an Elder. Ralph loved music, nature, birds golfing, and tennis, but most of all he loved his family. He will always be remembered for his kind and gentle nature and as a loving husband, father, and grandfather.
He will be sadly and lovingly missed by his daughter Lori (Mark) Sallmann of Waukesha; son Tim (Doreen Sese) Drechsel of Connecticut; and his three precious grandchildren, Kaeleigh Drechsel and Ryan and Derek Sallmann. He is further survived by his niece and nephews, Joanne (Tom) Marshall, Steve Scott, and Michael Scott, along with other relatives and friends.
In addition to his wife, Carol, who preceded him in death after 60 years of marriage, and his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Marianne (Jim) Scott.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 18, at Christ the Life Lutheran Church, 3031 Summit Ave., Waukesha, WI 53188 from 10 a.m. until time of the 11:30 a.m. funeral service. Pastor Christopher Bushre will preside. A luncheon will follow the service. Private burial will be at Highland Memorial Park in New Berlin. Memorials in Ralph’s name are appreciated to Christ the Life Lutheran Church.
Randle-Dable Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family.