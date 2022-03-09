Randall Lee Goodden
Aug. 15, 1951 — March 4, 2022
Randall Lee Goodden entered into eternal life on March 4, 2022. He was born on August 15, 1951, in Milwaukee, to Royal and Norma Goodden.
He spent most of his childhood in New Berlin with his brothers Thomas, Robert, Ronald and Richard, and sister Pamela. He attended New Berlin West High School, and attended college in Milwaukee.
He met his wife and best friend, Peggy Anne Paccagnella, on his 16th birthday and they were married three years later. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on January 23, 2021. They have two daughters, Wendy (Tony) Lewanovich and Becky (Nick) Beitz; and four grandchildren, Sydney, Ryan, Jack and Josh, which they are very proud of.
He worked in manufacturing for 37 years, most recently as a VP with a large corporation. He also produced one of the first hunting and fishing shows to air in Wisconsin in the early ’80’s, “Outdoors with Randy Goodden.”
Later in his career he authored three books on product safety, liability and quality, and was known as a leading expert on the topic worldwide. This allowed him to travel the world teaching seminars on the topic, which he enjoyed immensely.
Visitation for Randall will be held on Saturday, March 12, at Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home, 930 Main St. (Highway ES), Mukwonago, from 10 a.m. until noon, with a private burial to follow.
