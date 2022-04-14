WAUKESHA
Randall ‘Randy’ L. Schaefer
Randall “Randy” L. Schaefer of Waukesha died April 11, 2022, at age 66.
He will be sadly missed by his mother, Geralda “Jerry” Schaefer; his son Lee Knipfel; nephew Christopher Schaefer; niece Jennifer (James) O’Leary; grand-nieces and nephews, Cyndi and Kenny Schaefer and Ryan, Aidan and Addison O’Leary; sister-in-law Diane Schaefer; and other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by his father Walter and his brother Kenneth.
Visitation will be Thursday, April 21, from 12 p.m. until the 1 p.m. memorial service at Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha. Burial at Highland Memorial Park.
Please see Tuesday’s edition for the complete obituary. Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit us online at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.