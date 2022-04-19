WAUKESHA
Randall ‘Randy’ L. Schaefer
April 11, 1956 — April 11, 2022
Randall “Randy” L. Schaefer of Waukesha died on Monday, April 11, 2022 at Froedtert Hospital at the age of 66. He was born in Waukesha on April 11, 1956, the son of Walter and Geralda “Jerry” (nee Rolfson) Schaefer.
He was a car enthusiast and loved animals, especially his dogs.
He will be sadly missed by his mother, Geralda “Jerry” Schaefer; his son Lee Knipfel; nephew Christopher Schaefer; niece Jennifer (James) O’Leary; grand-nieces and nephews, Cyndi and Kenny Schaefer and Ryan, Aidan and Addison O’Leary; sister-in-law Diane Schaefer; and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Walter, and his brother Kenneth.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 21, at 12 p.m. until the 1 p.m. memorial service at Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Park.
Memorials in Randy’s name are appreciated to the Humane Animal Welfare Society (HAWS), 701 Northview Road, Waukesha, WI 53188.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit us online at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.