MERTON
Randolph "Randy" Walter Brown
Aug. 28, 1950 - Feb. 27, 2023
Randolph "Randy" Walter Brown of Merton, age 72, passed away on February 27, 2023. He was born August 28, 1950, to Warren and Isabel (McKerrow) Brown. He attended Arrowhead High School and UW-Madison, where he studied horticulture and landscaping.
During his life in Merton, he ran the W.W. Brown Nursery Farms and was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing. He also loved his Jacob sheep, especially the new lambs born each spring.
His weekly social highlight was "Pops with the Cops."
He'll be sadly missed by his wife, Cindy (Pfeiffer) Brown; children, Jenny (Travis) and Ben; sisters Carolyn (Eric) Erdman and Bette (Paul) Slayton; his mother Isabel (McKerrow) Brown; and many wonderful friends.
A celebration of life will follow at a future date.
The family has designated the Waukesha County Land Conservancy for memorial contributions in his honor. Contributions can be made online or by mail to the Waukesha County Land Conservancy at P.O. Box 2572, Brookfield, WI 53008.