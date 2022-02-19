Randy Zillmer
Randy Zillmer entered into eternal life February 10, 2022, at age 49 joining his grandma, Augusta Zillmer.
Loving and devoted husband of Jodi (nee Janz). Amazing father of Austin (Natalie), Kaitlyn, Aaron (Rachel), Alyssa (Douglas) and James. Proud grandpa of seven. Beloved son of Jack and Kelly Zillmer. Dear brother of Rick, Kim, and Robby (Trina). Also loved and missed by the Janz family, additional family members and many friends. Randy was a life-long semi-truck driver, heavy equipment operator and motorcycle enthusiast. He had a strong work ethic he instilled in his children. Randy loved to spend time with his family, the greatest joys of his life.
Gathering at Krause Funeral Home, 21600 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, on Saturday, February 26, from 1 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. Memorial service at 4 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the family. Krause Funeral Home, (262) 432-8300, is serving the family.