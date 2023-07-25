WAUKESHA
Raymond Joseph Schoeberle
May 15, 1930 - July 22, 2023
Raymond Joseph Schoeberle of Waukesha passed away peacefully surrounded by family on July 22, 2023, at the age of 93. He was born in Janesville, the son of Henry and Anna (Adler) Schoeberle on May 15, 1930. Ray married Patricia Hanauska on July 4, 1955, at St. Mary Church in Milton. He graduated from Milton College. He has been a longtime member of St. William Catholic Church. Ray enjoyed fishing, golf, Packers, Badgers football, and playing sheepshead with the Golden Agers. He served during the Korean War in the Army Corps of Engineers. He retired from Chicago Title after 40 years. He was an active volunteer with RSVP after retirement.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Patricia; his son, Brian, and daughter, Patricia Baker; his parents; brothers Peter and Henry Schoeberle; and sisters Mary Ann Albert and Alice Frisch.
Ray will be dearly missed by his children, Kris (Rick) Hathaway-Feavel of Muskego, Terese (John) Wilke of Waukesha, David Schoeberle of Glen Heights, TX, and Mark (Mary) Schoeberle of Custer; grandchildren, Heather, Robert, Jeremy, Chris, Nick, Andy, Ben, Michael, Matthew, Megan, Mark, Martin, Michael, Mary Anna, Monica, Matthias, Marie Frances, Marcel, and Maximillian; great-grandchildren, Marlee, Bailey, Dax, Ryland, and Holden. He is also survived by his sisters Dorothy McNally and Gerri Kerrigan; and brother, William (Karen) Schoeberle.
Visitation for Ray will be held on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, from 10:30 a.m. until the start of the Mass of Christian burial at 12:00 p.m. noon at St. William Catholic Church, located at 440 N. Moreland Blvd., Waukesha, WI 53188. In Lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to St. William Catholic Church.
