OKAUCHEE
Raymond ‘Skip’ Fish
Raymond “Skip” Fish of Okauchee passed away June 6, 2022, after a long illness.
He is survived by his children Andrew, Tim and Becky (Robert) Jenkins; former wife Carolynn (nee Barth) Fish; sister Barb (Rich) Makela; grandchildren Nate and Ava; and most importantly his cat, Gilbert.
Preceded in death by his father, mother and sister.
Proud small business owner of Ray Industries, Ray retired in 2019. He enjoyed the lake life, fishing, and a good margarita on the rocks. He was a proud Papa and loved to attend Nate’s basketball games and was extremely proud of Ava’s academic accomplishments.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Humane Society of Waukesha County (HAWS) on behalf of Raymond and Gilbert.
He will be missed.
Memorial visitation will be held Monday, June 13, at Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home, 121 S. Cross St., Oconomowoc, from 4-7pm.
