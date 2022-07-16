MARTINSBURG, W.VA.
Rebecca ‘Becky’ R. Kroll
May 23, 1953 — July 10, 2022
Rebecca “Becky” R. Kroll, age 69, passed away July 10, 2022, at the home of her daughter in Martinsburg, West Virginia.
Rebecca was born May 23, 1953, in Waukesha to Jay and June (Hazel) Shockley. Becky lived the majority of her life in the Dousman and Mukwonago areas of Wisconsin. She moved to Martinsburg, West Virginia in 2016.
Becky was a nurse’s aide at the Masonic Home in Dousman and then a home health care aide. She later worked a variety of jobs in food service and cleaning.
Becky enjoyed doing jigsaw puzzles and playing cards but most of all she loved spending time with her family. She was a loving, generous mother and would help anyone she could.
She took pride and joy in her grandchildren and was so happy and excited for the birth of her greatgranddaughter, who gave her motivation to fight this disease.
She is survived by her husband, Herb Kroll; her loving children, James Plaster Jr., of Tampa, FL, and Jami (Jeff) Newhouse of Martinsburg, WV; her grandchildren, Kaitlin Newhouse and Ashton Newhouse, both of Martinsburg; and her precious great-granddaughter, Aubree Rose, who could always make her smile even when her pain was at its worst. Becky is also survived by her brothers, Robert (Mary) Shockley of Waukesha and William (Terri) Shockley of Pewaukee; her brother-inlaw, David Hesprich of Hartland, and a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She will be missed dearly.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Barbara Hesprich and her brother Brian Shockley Sr.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Becky’s honor may be made to her family.
A visitation/celebration of life will be held on Saturday July 30, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Tremain Rec Hall, located at N2639 Highway Z, Dousman, WI 53118. Becky will be laid to rest in Melendy’s Prairie Cemetery in Eagle.
Rosedale Funeral Home in Martinsburg, W.Va., is assisting the family.