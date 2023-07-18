Rebecca L. ‘Becky’ Schmidt
Rebecca L. “Becky” Schmidt reunited with loved ones gone before on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at the age of 45.
She was the loving mother of Sienna and Brady; beloved daughter of Laura Tyborski and the late Larry Schmidt; dear sister of Lisa Morrissey and Ronnie Schmidt (Sondra Monreal); and aunt of Savannah Schmidt and Dominic Monreal. She is further survived by other relatives and many friends.
Family and friends will gather on Friday, July 21, at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 2400 State Road 59, Waukesha, WI 53189, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., with a Mass of Christian Burial at 12 p.m.
Becky was employed at Panera Bread in Waukesha and was a former employee of Jason’s Deli and Jacobson Brothers Meats and Deli.
To make a donation to the family, visit https://gofund.me/e11a5d06.
Heritage Funeral Home is serving the family. Visit online at www.heritagefuneral.com.