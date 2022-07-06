EAGLE
Rena Louise Pett
Nov. 15, 1943 - June 29, 2022
Rena Louise Pett, 78, of Eagle, was called to her heavenly home by her Lord on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, after two weeks of amazing medical and nursing care at the Waukesha Memorial Hospital Intensive Care Unit. She was surrounded at her bedside by her beloved husband, six children, her sister and a granddaughter, listening to her favorite choral music and hymns of praise and thanksgiving.
Rena was born on November 15, 1943, to Claude and Thekla (Zenk) Rohleder of East Troy. She is survived by her loving husband, Wayne Pett of Eagle; her children Melissa (Fred) Gamroth of Caledonia, Thomas Ryan of Bayview and Timothy Ryan of Johnson Creek; her three step-children, Timothy Pett of Berlin, Jennifer (Larry) Dopke of Eagle and Benjamin Pett of Waukesha; seven grandchildren, Penelope, Avery, Parker, Delaney, Evie, Teagan and Clare; her siblings Claudette (Bill) Finke of Bayside and Trudy (Don) Roland of Chattanooga, Tenn; and her siblings-in-law Dorothy (Don) Murphy of La Crosse, Madeline (the late Buck) Dube of Bluffton, S.C., Stephen (Mona) Pett of Watertown and the Rev. Paul (Mary) Pett of Green Bay. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Penelope.
Rena grew up in East Troy and after graduating East Troy High School in 1961, she obtained a Bachelor of Music Education degree from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in 1965. She was then employed as a music teacher first at Green Tree Elementary School in Glendale and then St. Francis Schools for several years. She returned to East Troy in 1976 when she married Daniel Ryan (the late), and had her two sons and adopted her daughter.
In 1983, Rena joined Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in East Troy and served as the organist and choir director for almost 40 years. When the children grew older, she returned to teaching at St. Patrick’s School in Elkhorn and then at Salem Consolidated School District until she retired. Rena truly believed and practiced that music is the language of the soul. She enjoyed attending symphonies, operas, ballets and other various performing arts with her loved ones. She sang in the Bel Canto Chorus and then the Waukesha Choral Union.
On July 31, 1994, Rena married the love of her life, Wayne Pett at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church and blended their families. Most important in Rena’s life was her family, she loved them fiercely. Rena had a special way of connecting with her grandchildren, loving them for the unique individual each one is. Some of her most treasured moments was gathering all the grandchildren together for a sleepover, staying up late watching old movies and having ice cream sundaes for breakfast with them (What happens at Nana's house, stays at Nana's house). Rena is remembered by many as a kind and genuine lady.
The family requests that any memorials in Rena's honor be made to the music program of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church and School.
A celebration of life service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 30, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1936 Emery St., East Troy, WI 53120. The Rev. Timothy A. Prince and the Rev. Paul Pett will co-officiate the service. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 29, from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the church and also on Saturday from 9 a.m. until the time of service. Rena will be laid to rest in Oak Ridge Cemetery during a private family service.
Gibson Family Funeral Homes of Eagle and Palmyra are serving the family. To place an online condolence, please visit gibsonfuneral.com.