TECHNY, ILL.
Rev. Paul Nadolny
May 30, 1954 - June 12, 2022
The Rev. Paul Nadolny, SVD, of Techny, Ill., and formerly of Waukesha, died peacefully on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at the age 68 after a battle with cancer. He is being remembered as a kind, gentle and quiet man who was devoted to scripture. He was also committed to helping those in need, especially the indigenous people who he served.
He was born Paul J. (John) Nadolny on May 30, 1954, in Waukesha, and was the second of John and Elizabeth (nee Steinwand) Nadolny's seven children. Paul graduated from St. Joseph School grade school in 1968 where he earned many Boy Scout awards and loved being outdoors. He attended Catholic Memorial High School for two years then graduated from Waukesha South High School in 1972. In 1977, he graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point with a bachelor’s degree in forestry. After college he joined the Peace Corps and was stationed in Guatemala for three years during which time he felt called to be a missionary priest.
Father Paul entered the Divine Word Associate program in Techny, Ill., and was ordained a priest in 1989. His first assignment was in Chiapas, Mexico, where he served until 1995. He then lived in Brazil for several years where he obtained a master's degree and learned the Portuguese language.
In 1999, after obtaining his degree, he became the first Divine Word Missionary to serve in the African nation of Mozambique. For the next 20 years, he lived in several areas of the country where he developed family and youth ministries. He also worked to improve health facilities and created educational opportunities for young and old. He also served as a mission superior for two (three-year) terms. In 2019, he returned to the United States for health reasons and became a full-time resident in Techny, Ill.
Father Paul will be deeply missed and be forever in the hearts of his brothers and sisters, nieces and nephews and great-nieces: Jim (Bev) Nadolny and their children Rachel (Lee) DeWitt and Jonathan; Ann (John) Luckey and their children Jennifer, John and Michael (Tara); Joe (Nancy) Nadolny and their children Kim (Chris) Sloan and daughter Brielle, and Nicole (Adam) Matuka and daughters Teigan and Hannah; Mary Garrity and her children TJ and Matt; Dave (Mary) Nadolny; and Steve (Tami) Nadolny. He will also be missed by his aunt Kay Hellmann, other relatives and many dear friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John “Jack” and Elizabeth Nadolny.
Fr. Paul's Funeral Mass and burial was previously held on June 18 in Techny, Ill.
A Memorial Mass is being held in Waukesha on Friday, July 22, 2022. Visitation will be from 12:30 p.m. until 2:30 p.m., followed by the Mass at 3 p.m., all to be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 822 N. East Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Divine Word Missionaries (Mozambique), P.O. Box 6000, Techny, IL 60082-6000, or to the Nadolny family who will insure the funds are directed to organizations based on Paul's wishes.
