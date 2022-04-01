HARTLAND
Rex W. Ford
Feb. 13, 1936 -March 26, 2022
Rex W. Ford, a lifelong Hartland resident, passed away on March 26, 2022, at the age of 86 years. Rex was a graduate of Hartland high school and was a U.S. Army veteran. He was a well-known and respected business owner of Rex Ford's Shell and Hartland Standard. He later worked in maintenance and groundskeeping for the Hartland School District and for Nashotah House. Rex was an avid sports fan and spent decades playing and umpiring softball as well as bowling. He enjoyed traveling for tournaments and competition, always enjoying watching boys and girls sports at Arrowhead High School and traveling to Madison for state tournaments. Rex enjoyed many years of traveling the country with his wife, Jeanette, in their Winnebago and made many friends.
Rex was recently preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Jeannette. He was also preceded in death by his brother Don and parents, Rex B. and Isabel Ford. He is survived by his children Randy of Eaton Rapids MI, Debby of Watertown, and Robby (Amber) of Pewaukee. He is further survived by 9 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren and by sister Bette (Chuck) Kiepert and by many other relatives and friends.
A memorial gathering will be held on Friday, April 8, from 4-6 p.m. at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 380 Bluemound Road, Waukesha, (4 blocks south of I-94, on the corner of J and JJ). Memorials to the Hartland Athletic Advancement Association (H.A.A.A.) would be appreciated.
For further information please visit Church and Chapel at www.churchandchapel.com or call 262-827-0659.