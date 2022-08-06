WAUKESHA
Ricardo Melendez
Feb. 4, 1955 — Aug. 3, 2022
Ricardo Melendez of Waukesha died unexpectedly Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at the age of 67. He was born in Thrall, Texas, on February 4, 1955, the son of Miguel and Elodia (Carrillo) Melendez. Ricardo was a huge movie buff and loved music. He also found enjoyment in going for walks, going to the local coffee shops, gaming, going to the casino and writing poetry.
He will be sadly missed by his brothers Raul (Dawn) Melendez and Juan Melendez; his sister Rose Ann Melendez; and his nieces and nephews, Carlos Melendez, Michelle Melendez, Matthew Schigur and Christana Schigur. He is further survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 9, from 4 p.m. until the 7 p.m. funeral service at Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at (262) 547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.