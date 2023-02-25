NEW BERLIN
Richard A. ‘Dick’ Funke
Dec. 26, 1935 — Feb. 16, 2023
Richard “Dick” Funke, age 87, passed away peacefully on February 16, 2023, at Zilber Hospice after a long struggle with multiple health issues.
Cherished father of Scott (Rhonda) and Lynne. Loving grandfather of David (Mari) and Mark (Lee) and proud great-grandfather of Gus. Dick was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Rita, of 62 years; his brother Robert (Bobby); parents Robert and Ruth; Uncle Walter; Aunt Mame; and in-laws Chester and Therese Budzinski.
He was born on Dec. 26, 1935, in Milwaukee, the son of Robert and Ruth (Friauf) Funke. Dick graduated from West Milwaukee High School in 1954 and several of his classmates were lifelong friends. Dick met the love of his life, Rita, while he attended college at the UW-Milwaukee. Dick graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1958 with a degree in chemical engineering. He married Rita on July 5, 1958, in Milwaukee. He was a devoted, caring, and loving husband to Rita for 62 beautifully blessed years.
Dick had a 35-year engineering career at Allen-Bradley (Rockwell Automation). He finished his career as director of new product development, retiring in 1995. He cherished the many close friendships that he developed over those years at AB and maintained throughout his long retirement.
Dick will forever be remembered for his caring and kind nature. He treated people of all ages and all walks of life with the same level of kindness and respect, which in turn blessed him in so many ways, especially toward the end of his life.
Dick was an avid fisherman. Fishing brought him great joy, especially throughout his retirement. In addition to fishing many local and northern Wisconsin lakes with his best friends, he also enjoyed countless high adventure trips to locations including: Costa Rica, multiple Canadian provinces, Boundary Waters, Lake Erie, Lake Michigan, the Mississippi River, and many others. Most who knew Dick or fished with him would agree that he probably could have fished professionally, if he had wanted to. He found more joy competing against his fishing friends and from introducing family and friends to the sport (including his grandsons).
Dick loved his family and delighted in spending time with them. This included preparing and sharing special meals, hosting swimming pool parties, annual family vacations “up-north,” and attending or watching sporting events with family. He loved all Wisconsin sports teams (Badgers, Packers, Bucks, and Brewers).
Dick truly loved wildlife and nature and received some of his greatest joy from observing God’s creation. He particularly enjoyed watching sparrows’ nest in his (Packers) birdhouse, feeding the squirrels, and greeting the occasional deer in his backyard. He looked forward to Fall hikes in the woods with his wife Rita and the serenity and peace that nature provided. He loved and appreciated the outdoors so much that he founded Boy Scout Troop 53 in New Berlin.
Dick and his wife loved dogs and raised five dachshunds. He also loved his “grand dogs” Sophie, Zoey and Buddy.
Dick’s faith in God and trust in his Savior and Lord Jesus helped him through many struggles, especially toward the end of his life. He couldn’t wait to hug Jesus and thank him! “And behold, I am with you always, to the end of the age.” (Matthew 28:20) Dick will be lovingly remembered and missed by all who knew him.
Dick’s family would like to thank ProHealth Care home health services and Zilber Hospice for their loving care and support near the end of his life.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Milwaukee Rescue Mission and Special Olympics would be greatly appreciated.
Relatives and friends may join the family on Thursday, March 2, at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 1875 N. Calhoun Road, Brookfield, at 10 a.m., followed by the memorial service at 12 p.m.
Private inurnment at Prairie Home Cemetery, Waukesha.
