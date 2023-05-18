WAUKESHA
Richard A. Schetter
Richard A. Schetter, 63, of Waukesha, passed away suddenly but peacefully on April 18, 2023, with his two brothers and two sisters by his side.
Richard was preceded in death by his loving and devoted parents, Joyce Mae (nee Olson) Schetter and Richard Joseph Schetter.
He is survived by his four siblings, Kenneth, Kathleen (Troy), Robert (Kari) and Barbara (Nick).
Richard (“Dickie” or “Richie”) grew up in Waukesha, graduating from Waukesha South High School in 1978.
Richard had many physical challenges throughout his life, but he never let his disabilities keep him from doing the activities he loved. He spent his days employed by several non-profit organizations that provided meaningful work for adults with physical and emotional disabilities. Most recently, he was employed by Pantheon Industries in New Berlin, where was known for his laugh, his sense of humor and his hard work.
Richard loved music and taught himself to play the saxophone as well as the guitar. He was often seen riding his yellow three-wheeled bicycle throughout the streets of Waukesha, West Allis and even Milwaukee. He was a fan of auto racing and attended races, auto shows and driver reunions throughout his life. Every week, he tuned in to The Racing Round Up Show to hear interviews, news, and updates on the Wisconsin auto racing community and frequently attended their live radio broadcasts in West Allis with his favorite driver, his father. Dickie was a gentle soul with an engaging smile. He is dearly missed and is forever in our hearts.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 3, at Holy Apostles Catholic Church, 16000 W. National Ave., New Berlin, from 9 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at the church cemetery.
For those wishing to make a memorial donation in Richard’s name in lieu of flowers, you may do so with the non-profit Pantheon Industries at the following address: Pantheon Industries, Inc., W332-N6786 County Road C, Nashotah, WI 53058. To make an online donation, please visit: https://www.pantheonindustries.org/ways-to-give#wish-list.
Church and Chapel Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-827-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary or leave condolences.