Richard Brent Haynes
March 30, 1948 — Aug. 9, 2022
Richard Brent Haynes, born March 30, 1948, to loving parents Fritz and Mary-Jane, moved closer to his God on August 9, 2022.
Growing up in Waukesha, Richard was baptized and confirmed at St. Matthias Episcopal Church, graduated Waukesha High School in 1967 and later earned his degree at UW-Waukesha. He was the only member of the Class of ’67 to drive to school each day in a 1929 Plymouth.
Richard spent most of his adult life as a proud union baker, working for some of Milwaukee’s best and biggest bakeries. He loved collecting Americana and studying Medieval history. Richard loved being at the water, whether on St. Joe Island, at Nashotah, or on Browns Lake — for him, lake life was the best life. Richard loved cats and especially enjoyed the company and protection offered by his dog Bam-Bam. Always an individual, Richard did have to work to accommodate the rest of us who could not match his cadence of life. Mostly he did this well, but occasionally became frustrated with us being out of step.
Health issues were a continual part of Richard’s life, and finally overwhelmed him in the spring and summer of 2022. He was preceded in death by his mom and dad, all his uncles, Aunt Helen, cousins Barbara and Linda, and by his closest friend and love of his life, Kathy.
He is survived by his brothers Stephen and Paul, and sister Nancy; Aunt Margie; and cousins George, Laura and Mary. He is also survived by nieces, nephews and their children.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington. Visit their website for more information at https://www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com or call 262-763-3434.