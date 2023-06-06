Richard Brent Welch
July 27, 1951 - May 26, 2023
Richard Brent Welch passed away peacefully on Friday, May 26, 2023, with his girls by his side. He was born in Oshkosh on July 27, 1951, to Rial and Nina (Hendrick) Welch.
He enjoyed living his best life with his favorite people on the lake with his everlasting motto “Life is Good.”
He is survived by his wife, Judi (Splitt); daughter Cortney; son-in-law Bill; three grandchildren, Cole, Sawyer and Ruby; siblings Bill, Janie and Wendy; and an abundance of wonderful and loving nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents and siblings Bobby, Tubby and Nina.
Rick’s celebration will be held on Friday, June 9, at 4 p.m. with a farewell remembrance to follow at 6 p.m. at Yonke & Son Funeral Home, 205 Prospect Ave., Pewaukee. Come grab a chocolate chip cookie and dress like you’re going on a boat ride.