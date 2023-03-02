HARTLAND
Richard C. ‘Dick’ Luko
Richard C. “Dick” Luko, lifetime resident of Hartland, passed away Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at age 89.
Dick was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy. Dick is the loving father of Vicki (Del) Buchholz of Hartland, David Luko of Hartland and Gayle (Jim) Brezonick of Pewaukee, and the loving grandfather of Andraea Brynman of Hartland, Dena Brahm of Hartland, Adam (Calli) Buchholz of Stone Bank, Mallory (Carson) Cantwell of Hartland, Charlie Luko of Hartland, Abby (Cody) Johnson of Waukesha and Madelyn Brezonick of Saukville. He is the loving great-grandfather of Eiley, Olyvia, Camryn and Vivianne and the beloved brother of Carol (the late Fritz) Pfeiffer and the late Don (Judy) Luko.
Dick owned and operated the Luko Funeral Home in Hartland for 45 years. He was a U.S. Navy veteran, serving during the Korean War, and a proud member of the Hartland American Legion Post 294. Dick enjoyed watching Green Bay Packer games with his family, and was a devoted lifetime fan of the St. Louis Cardinals. He also enjoyed crossword puzzles, being the historian of old Hartland, and telling a good joke.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 p.m. on Monday, March 6, at St. Charles Catholic Church, 313 Circle Drive, Hartland, with Fr. Ken Omernick officiating. Family and friends are invited to visit directly at church from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass. Internment with full military honors will immediately following Mass at St. Charles Parish Cemetery. Due to construction, the church kindly request visitors park in the northeast parking lot.
In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to: St. Charles Parish, Hartland American Legion Post 294, or ProHealth Care Hospice Services.
Evert-Luko Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-367-2156 or visit online at www.evertlukofuneralhome.com.