WAUKESHA
Richard C. Harris
Aug. 12, 1936 - Aug. 12, 2022
Richard (Dick) Coman Harris of Waukesha passed away on Friday, August 12, 2022, at the age of 86. He was born on August 12, 1936, in Waukesha, the youngest son of George and Mabel (nee Kilpatrick) Harris.
Dick graduated from Waukesha High School in 1954, where he was active in sports, including volleyball and basketball. After high school he served in the Air National Guard and married Patricia Ann Martin on Valentine’s Day, 1961 at the North Prairie Methodist Church. A devoted husband and father, Dick volunteered for many years as a leader of the Prairie Pioneers 4-H club in North Prairie and remained married to Pat until her passing in 2021.
As a skilled woodworker, Dick spent a number of years building cabinets for a North Prairie manufacturer and took on many home renovation and repair projects throughout his life. He was later employed by RTE-Asea/Magnetek where he assembled large electrical transformers and retired after 20-plus years of service. In retirement, he worked part time delivering supplies for Waukesha Auto Paint and Supply for several years.
Dick will be deeply missed by his sons Dan (Vicki) McGee of East Troy and David (Bonnie) Harris of Wales; grandchildren Erin (Raymond Retassie) McGee, Dillon McGee, Brendan McGee, Alexandra (David) Harris-Watson and Megan Harris; great-grandchildren Josie and Jack McGee; sisters JoAnn Steward and Nan Letson; and many other relatives, neighbors and friends.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents; wife Pat; brothers George Harris, Jim Harris, and Bruce Harris; and sisters Jean Beaster, Edith Harris, and Helen Virginia Harris.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
The family also wishes to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the caring and professional staff of AngelsGrace Hospice in Oconomowoc.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 18, at Thelen Funeral Service, W309-S4840 Commercial Drive, North Prairie (northwest corner of highways 83 and 59). Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the service at 12 p.m. Burial will take place in North Prairie Cemetery immediately after the service with a light lunch to follow at the funeral home.
Thelen Funeral Services of North Prairie/Genesee, 262-392-4251, is honored to be assisting the family.
For those unable to attend, those wishing to share a memory or those wanting to just sign the online guest registry, please go to www.thelenfh.com.