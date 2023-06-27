Land O’ Lakes
Richard C. Hughes
July 1, 1934 - June 21, 2023
Richard C. Hughes, “Papa,” age 88, loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away with family by his side on June 21, 2023, at his residence in Land O’ Lakes, Wisconsin. He passed away 10 days short of his 89th birthday and will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
Richard was born July 1, 1934, in South Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and was the oldest child of William C. Hughes and Alice (Leutner) Hughes. He attended school in South Milwaukee and graduated from Beloit College with a Bachelor of Arts in Teaching in 1956. He was active in many Beloit activities, earning his numerals in both varsity basketball and golf, and went on to captain the golf team. On August 18, 1958, he married his high school sweetheart, Eunice Faye Luloff. He spent his career teaching history and English in the Waukesha School District and went on to obtain a master’s degree in education from University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh. In his summers off from teaching, Dick and Eunice ran the Dari-Maid in Land O’Lakes for 23 years.
While teaching paid the bills, his true passion was coaching. In Waukesha, Richard coached basketball and golf and was one of the most successful varsity basketball coaches of his era. His teams went on to win four consecutive suburban conference championships, a record that still stands today. Two of those years, his teams went on to play in the Wisconsin State Tournament and many players went on to play bigtime college basketball or became professional athletes. Even after his coaching days ended, he continued to lend his love and passion for sports by running the junior golf program with his beloved wife at the Gateway Golf Club for 35 years. He also stepped out of retirement to coach the varsity golf team of Northland Pines.
Dick and Eunice were active members of St. Mark’s and Pioneer Lake Lutheran Church. Following retirement, they built their lodge on Crystal Lake where they enjoyed the outdoors golfing, canoeing, pontoon boating, snowmobiling and cross-country skiing. They lived life to the fullest and spent their years making incredible memories with their children and grandchildren. Following the death of Eunice in 2011, Richard spent his time organizing Purple Pride golf tournaments to raise money for cancer research.
Richard is survived by his sister, Lois Overbaugh; his three children, Valerie (Mark) Hogan, Keith Hughes and Kent (Kim) Hughes; his six grandchildren, John, Lauren, Logan, Brett, Blake and Will; and his three great-grandchildren A.J., Sterling, and J.J., with a fourth on the way; Bobbie Hughes, Janet Luloff, and many other nieces, nephews, and family members.
He was preceded in death by his parents William and Alice, his brothers Kenneth and Dave, brother-in-law Robert Overbaugh, and the love of his life, Eunice.
A celebration of his life will be held at Pioneer Lake Lutheran Church on Thursday, June 29. Visitation at 10 a.m. and service at 11 a.m. with burial following in Land O’ Lakes. An open house will follow at the Lodge, E23987 Crystal Lake Road, Land O’ Lakes, starting at 1:30 p.m. to celebrate Richard’s long and full life.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donation to the American Cancer Society or Land O’ Lakes Recreation Association.
