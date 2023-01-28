WAUKESHA
Richard C. Scherer (Dick)
On January 20, 2023, Richard C. Scherer (Dick), 88, of Waukesha, loving and dedicated husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away peacefully at AngelsGrace Hospice in Oconomowoc.
Dick was preceded in death by his father, Charles, and his mother, Margaret (Dahms).
He was born in 1935 and graduated from West Milwaukee High School. Dick spent 45 years as shop foreman at Brownell’s Auto Body in West Allis. He was married to his beloved wife, Jeanette (Jan), for 66 years.
Dick served in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged as a Specialist Enlisted Grade 5. He also earned a degree in Business Management from WCTI while working full time and helping to raise his family. Dick and Jan raised their two daughters in New Berlin. Family was very important to Dick, so much so that he even helped Jan, then a Girl Scout leader, on camping trips with the Girl Scouts! The Scherer’s were charter members of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Brookfield, where Dick was very involved. The couple later retired to the family lake home in LaValle, and their condo in Naples, Fla.
Throughout his life Dick enjoyed numerous hobbies, many of them involving his love of nature and the outdoors: hunting, fishing, boating, waterskiing, golfing, bocce ball, horseshoes, biking, gardening, cross-country skiing, tennis, Dartball, bowling, racquetball, games, reading, and watching his favorite TV shows and sports teams. Dick and Jan also enjoyed traveling with friends and family to many places in Wisconsin and throughout the United States and the world, as well as spending time with family and friends at the lake home. Dick visited 35 states, Washington D.C., and 13 foreign countries in his lifetime!
Dick is survived by his wife, Jeanette (Waukesha); his daughters, Dawn Kallin (Tom) and Sandy Scherer (both of Waukesha); his grandchildren Jason Kallin (New Berlin) and Nicole Kallin (Jared Bodoh) (Waukesha); his great-grandchild Riley Caucutt-Kallin (New Berlin); and many other dear relatives and friends. Love you always! Ditto! Ditto!
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 1, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. with the funeral service and a luncheon immediately following at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, 300 Carroll St., Waukesha, WI 53186 (https://goo.gl/maps/qjvebnRzNgee4JzM8).
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the Alzheimer’s Association, American Cancer Society, Angels Grace Hospice, American Heart Association, or other deserving organization of your choice.
The family would like to thank the following who helped them provide the utmost care for Dick through his end of life journey (doctors, specialists, nurses, CNAs, volunteers, pastors, caretakers, other staff, etc.) at ProHealth, ProHealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital, ProHealth Rehab Hospital of WI (Coldwater Creek), ProHealth Angels Grace Hospice in Oconomowoc, St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Waukesha, Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Naples FL, Comfort Keepers Home Care, Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home and Highland Memorial Park.
