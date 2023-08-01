WAUKESHA
Richard Cyrus Jr.
May 14, 1947 — July 8, 2023
Richard Cyrus Jr., age 76, passed away on July 8, 2023, at his home in Waukesha due to complications of COPD/emphysema.
Richard was born the first child of Richard and Delores (Dolly) Cyrus on May 14, 1947, the eldest of nine children, in New York City, New York.
He was a fierce and dedicated employee of Cybros, Inc. in Waukesha for over 44 years. As a family-owned health food bakery, Richard was a well-respected, hard working asset to the successful company that it had become.
He had met his future wife, a graduate of Schurz High School for the Deaf in Chicago in 1969, where he met his lifelong love, Beverly (Kasper).
After a marriage of 51 years, in the beautiful St. Monica’s church in Chicago, they enjoyed each other and their many travels in their RV, camping with many friends within the deaf community. Richard was also an avid pool player and bowler. He loved billiards, bowling, (as he was on several leagues of both) and the Green Bay Packers!
Richard is survived by his loving wife, Beverly; brothers Glenn (Kathy) Cyrus in Watertown and Steve (Melissa) Berger in Shreveport, La.; and sisters Jeanne (Gary) DiPilato in Portsmouth, N.H., Cynthia (John) Geboy in Ocean Springs, Miss., and Elizabeth (Craig) Geboy-Schmidt of Waukesha; and many nieces, nephews and many, many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Delores Cyrus, and brothers Christopher, Michael and Neil.
As requested, he chose cremation. There will, however, be a memorial service held on August 5, at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 380 Bluemound Road (at highways J and JJ, four blocks south of Interstate 94), Waukesha. Officiating this service is Pastor Tom Griffey.
All friends will be welcomed at 2 p.m. and church services will take place at 4 p.m. There will also be an interpreter for the deaf as well.
If desired, please send memorials or donations to the COPD/Respiratory Department to Froedtert Memorial Hospital, 900 N. 92nd St., Milwaukee, WI 53226, in Richard’s name.
Church and Chapel Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-549-9100 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary or leave condolences.