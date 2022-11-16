Richard D. Griffin
Aug. 18, 1937 - Nov. 10, 2022
On Thursday, November 10, 2022, Richard Griffin, loving husband and father of two children, passed away at age 85.
Richard was born on August 18, 1937, in Milwaukee, to Benton and Margaret Griffin. He served in the US Army in Okinawa, Japan. Richard was an Electrician in Milwaukee until retirement. He was a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local Union 494. On May 5, 1960, he married the love of his life Patricia Maxine. Together, they raised their daughter Mary and son David.
Richard had a passion for golf, marking many greens across the country. He also loved fishing in Canada, bowling, and creating intricate wooden clocks, boxes, and wall art. He had a song for every situation and a certain twinkle in his blue eyes that told those closest to him a joke was coming within the story he was telling.
Richard was preceded in death by his father, Benton; his mother, Margaret; brother John; and his sister, Sister Danielle.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Patricia; his children, Mary and David; his brother Tom; grandchildren Forest, Brook, Jason, Jordan and Sarah; great-grandchild Cody; and several nieces and nephews.
A gathering for family and friends will be held on at Krause Funeral Home, 21600 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, on Saturday, November 19, from 1 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. Memorial service to follow at 3:30 p.m. Richard will then be laid to rest privately at Holy Cross Cemetery in Milwaukee.
Krause Funeral Home is serving the family. Call 262-395-7476 or visit online at www.krausefuneralhome.com for more information.