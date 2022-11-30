Richard D. Schneible
June 7, 1944 - Nov. 25, 2022
Richard D. Schneible, age 78, passed away peacefully on November 25, 2022 with his daughter by side. He was born on June 7, 1944, to Edward and Mabel (Stagner) Schneible in Waukesha.
Dick is survived by his daughter, Dawn (Dave Wetmore); his grandchildren, Ashley (Ryan Brennan) Herman and Amber (Nicholas) Korthals; great-grandchildren, Dylan and Bella Korthals; and his nieces, Janice, Patty, Marie and Penny.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Claudia; his parents; his siblings Beatrice, Mavis and Bill; and his nephews Glen and Kurt.
Dick spent his life working at Husco. He will be missed.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.