Richard Dave Cartwright
March 3, 1933 — June 16, 2022
Richard Dave Cartwright, 89 years old, lost his battle to cancer June 16, 2022, at his home in North Prairie. Richard was born 3/3/33 in Watertown, to Cleo and Mildred (Schlagenhauf) Cartwright. Richard served with the 607th Armored Field Artillery Battalion as track vehicle mechanic from April 1953 to April 1955. He received the National Defense Service Medal and Marksmanship Medal at Aberdeen Proving Grounds, Maryland. His 16-month tour of duty was spent in Anchorage, Alaska.
He was later employed by Wolf Construction of Dousman as a mechanic for 40 years.
He was a member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church and the American Legion Post 304 in Palmyra.
Richard’s first marriage was to Carol Ann Kesser of Johnson Creek in November of 1955, he later married Donna (Parton) Smart in June 1974.
Richard enjoyed spending time with family, tinkering in his garage (John Deere tractors mostly), making great pickles from his own garden, riding his Arctic Cat snowmobile, a good Packers game at County Stadium, working the beer wagon for the horse pulls, and most of all, a nice conversation at the end of any day at his picnic table, where all were welcome.
Richard is survived by his sons Randal Dave (Patricia) of Palmyra and Ronald Dean (Nora) of Burlington; grandchildren, Sara Jean (Louis) Nowak, Adam Mathew, Allen Michael, Ryan Daniel (Julie), Ross David (Kelly) and Robb Douglas (Rochelle); great-grandchildren, Stephen, Brooke, Austin and Hunter Kowalski and Stephen and Matthew Nowak, Annalise and Aislinn, Rylan and Reese, Emma and Cooper, Rylee, Reagan and Reid; sisters-in-law, Faye Toebe, Carol Keeser, Karen Keeser and Betty Keeser; brothers-in-law, Daniel (Ruth) Keeser, Michael (Debbi) Keeser and Joseph (Nancy) Keeser; niece Patricia Cartwright; and other relatives and many friends.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents; his children, Richard Wayne, Christine Lisa and Carolyn Lou; grandson, Richard Dave; a brother, Cleve Cartwright; and two nieces, Carol Beckard and Laura Cartwright.
Funeral services for Richard will be held on Thursday, June 23, at 10:30 a.m. at Thelen Funeral Services, W309-S4840 Commercial Drive, North Prairie (northwest corner of highways 83 and 59) with Rev. Steven Blyth officiating. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 22, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. and on Thursday, June 23, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services, also at the funeral home. Burial with military honors will be held at North Prairie Cemetery.
In lieu of other forms of memorial, contributions in Richard’s name may be directed to St. Jude Children’s Research or American Legion Post 304.
