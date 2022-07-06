WAUKESHA
Richard 'Dick' A. Hartling
May 15, 1949 - July 3, 2022
Richard 'Dick' A. Hartling of Waukesha passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 3, 2022, at AngelsGrace Hospice at the age of 73. He was born in Colgate on May 15, 1949, the son of Edwin and Julia Hartling.
On his 50th birthday, May 15, 1999, he married the love of his life Kim (Kaminski); she preceded him in death on June 23, 2010. Dick was an avid bowler, was very social, and enjoyed Facebook and greeting everyone with his daily good morning posts.
He will be sadly missed by his brother Dennis Hartling of Waukesha; sisters-in-law Mary and Beverly; his caretaker and special niece, Rachel Hartling along with many other loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, other relatives and many friends.
In addition to his wife, Kim, he was preceded in death his parents, brothers, Bob and Michael and sister Nancy.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 10, from 2 p.m. until the 4 p.m. time of sharing at Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit us online at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.