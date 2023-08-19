WALES
Richard ‘Dick’ Allen Carlson
August 7, 1930 - August 16, 2023
Richard “Dick” Allen Carlson, of Wales, age 93, passed away on Wednesday, August 16, 2023. He was born at Goerke’s Corners August 7, 1930, the son of Rudolph and Helen (Coleman) Carlson. Richard was raised at Goerke’s Corners and Lakeview Drive, Pewaukee until he entered the United States Army. He was stationed at Sandia Base, New Mexico during the Korean War. Upon his discharge from the Army he was employed with Steven’s Construction Co. from 1952 until his retirement in 1990. Richard married Helen Davies on February 7, 1953. He enjoyed gardening, hunting and fishing. After retirement, he and his wife spent summers at Leech Lake, Minnesota, where they did a lot of fishing and enjoyed what you would call the good life.
He was the beloved husband of 70 years of Helen Joan (nee Davies) Carlson, loving father of Sharon (Gary) Rosenmeier and Steven Allen (Mila) Carlson; proud grandpa to Melissa (John) Dolney, Bryan (Paige) Brunclik, Kristopher (Jess) Clewell, Kimberlee Ann Neubauer, Daniel (Jamie) Neubauer, Richard Steven Carlson and great-grandpa to Zackery, Ian, Jack, Noah, Issac, Veronica, Irene and Charlie. He is further survived by his brother David Carlson and sister Yvonne Crimmins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Rudolph and Helen (Coleman) Carlson; and grandparents, William O. and Elizabeth (Von Krassow) Coleman; his daughter Jacqueline “Jackie” Neubauer; brothers Rollo and Garith Carlson; and sister Betty Mancini.
Visitation will be held at Randle-Dable Brisk Funeral Home on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, from 10:30 AM until 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Salem Cemetery in Wales.
