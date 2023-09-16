HARTLAND
Richard ‘Dick’ E. Landwehr
Aug. 22, 1929 - Sept. 11, 2023
Richard “Dick” E. Landwehr was born on August 22, 1929, to Otis and (Anna) Louise Landwehr in Milwaukee. He died peacefully at his home on Monday, September 11, 2023, at the age of 94 years young.
His family moved to Hartland when he was 12 years old. He graduated from Hartland High in 1947. Shortly after, he met his wife, Janet, through his cousin Bob Hornburg in January 1949. They were married on September 16, 1953.
His beautiful wife, Janet (Lunde) Landwehr, of just short of 73 years, survives him. His children Keith Landwehr, Gayle (Dan) Gaugert, Richard “Rich” (Carol) Landwehr Jr., Wendy Vickers, and Anne (Jake) Roth, also survive him. He is further survived by his grandchildren Michelle (Mason) Gaugert Tayler, Todd (Deanna) Gaugert, David Vickers, Luke (Courtney) Landwehr, Danielle Vickers, Emily Landwehr, Erin (Matt) Vickers Senger, Lacey (Chris) Landwehr Wiatrowski, Jimy (Elyse) Landwehr, Clayton (Melissa) Roth and Nick (Emily) Roth. His legacy will also live on through his great-grandchildren and great-great grandchild, Abby, Salem, Jada, Peyton, Autumn Gaugert, Eleanor, Elsie and Elliott Landwehr, Johannah and Teagan Tayler, Sloane Vickers Savick, Otis and Lola Landwehr, Hazel Roth and Aiden. He will also be remembered by many other loved ones and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his older brother Bill Landwehr; his son-in-law Jeffrey Vickers; and his great-grandchildren Kylie Gaugert and Todd Gaugert Jr.
Dick was a hard worker and held many jobs throughout his life, which included Hartland Sand and Gravel for 18 years and Safeway and another local bus company for over 30 years. He served in the U.S. Naval Reserves from 1949-1951 aboard the USS Coral Sea. He was active in his church, St. Charles Catholic, as an usher and a member of other organizations. He was a charter member of the Board of Commissioners for the Delafield-Hartland Water Pollution Control Council along with serving in various other capacities in organizations, including the Boy Scouts, Kiwanis Club, Knights of Columbus, YMCA Indian Guide Program, Hartland Little League baseball, volunteer firefighter and Fire Commission Board member. He holds the record for longest elected official in the state of Wisconsin, which began when he was elected as village trustee in 1962. He continued to serve on the Hartland Village Board as trustee and as village president (1985-1987) for 54 years with a one-term break from 1965-1967. In July 2019, the Hartland Village Hall was renamed Richard E. Landwehr Municipal Building to honor his years of dedication and service.
Dick was so loved and will be remembered for his great sense of humor and positive, upbeat personality. He loved his community, and his family, and just about everyone he met left him as a friend. He was always smiling. He was proud of his accomplishments within his community including raising money himself for the fountain erected at Nixon Park and helping as a planning member to establish the Hartland Library.
Dick’s life will be celebrated on Tuesday, September 19, with visitation from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., with a Mass at 12:30 p.m. at St. Charles Catholic Church, 313 Circle Drive, Hartland. Dick will be laid to rest at St. Charles Cemetery following Mass.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Dick’s name to the Hartland Public Library and the Hartland Fire Department.
Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure. You will forever live on in our hearts. You created an amazing legacy. Thanks for all the memories.
Evert-Luko Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-367-2156 or visit online at www.evertlukofuneralhome.com.