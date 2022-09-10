WAUKESHA
Richard (Dick) Earl Buechler
Sept. 18, 1927 — Sept. 8, 2022
Richard (Dick) Earl Buechler of Waukesha passed peacefully at his home on September 8, 2022, at the age of 94. Richard was born on September 18, 1927, in Milwaukee, and moved to Waukesha, where he remained a lifelong resident, never living more than a few blocks from his childhood home. Richard was drafted to the Army in 1945, and was honorably discharged in 1947. After returning home to Wisconsin, he began dating Shirley Mae Goff, whom he married on February 4, 1950. Richard worked for Kaske’s Grocery on Grand Avenue in Waukesha, and sold cars before working for Christoph Wholesale until 1980 when he opened his own business selling used furniture and antiques at “The Store.” Richard loved his business, but retired in 2005 to spend more time with his family.
Richard enjoyed spending time in his backyard and on his front porch, listening to music and enjoying nature, as well as daily visits to a local restaurant, El Zocalo (formerly “The Spot”) in Waukesha.
Richard is survived by many friends and family, including his daughters Kristi Lange (Steven) and Lori Weinert (Scot); grandchildren Jamie (Thomas), Justin (Nicki), Evan (Anne), Taylor (Bill) and Hayley (Dean); and eight great-grandchildren, Kylie, Tristan, Callum, Abigail, Elliot, Hailey, Sierra and Braden. He is also survived by one brother, David, and many close friends and extended family members.
Richard was preceded in death by his wife Shirley; parents Edna and Phillip; brothers Bill (Nadene) and Phillip (Judy); along with many dear friends and extended family members.
The family thanks the staff of El Zocalo for their compassion and care, and for keeping him happy and safe each day, as well as a regular customer who became a dear friend, Randy “Shoes” Campbell, who provided a bright spot each day.
The family would also like to thank the staff with Pro-Health Care Home Hospice as well as AngelsGrace Hospice, for their love and care for the family, and for making it possible for Richard to remain home and comfortable for the final months of his journey in this life and to also extend thanks to the ProHealth Oncology team with Dr. Christopher Hake for their excellent care and support in the last 10 years.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 14, from 4-6 PM at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 380 Bluemound Road (at highways J and JJ, four blocks south of Interstate 94), Waukesha, followed by a funeral services at 6 p.m.
Church and Chapel Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-827-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary or leave condolences.