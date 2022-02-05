Richard ‘Dick’ Earl Heller
Oct.4, 1938 - Feb. 1, 2022
Richard “Dick” Earl Heller, age 83, passed away on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at his home in Delafield surrounded by his family. He was born on October 4, 1938, to Harold and Alma (Hanson) Heller in Edgerton.
Dick is survived by his wife of 61 years, Beth; his children, Karen (Jim) Parker and Mike (Jeanne) Heller; his grandchildren, Kjersten (Jay) Steider, Suzy (Jeff) Ausborn and Allie (Erik) Smith; his great-grandchildren, Parker and Addie Steider, Penelope and Piper Ausborn, and Kyle Smith; brother-in-law, Gary Rowin; and many other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Janice (Len) Anderson.
Dick worked in the trucking industry as a branch manager at Fruehauf Truck and Trailer of Madison, West Allis and Green Bay. He later owned Bilco Trailer rentals. Dick was an active member in a number of organizations such as the Madison Elk’s Lodge #410, the Delafield Lyons Club and the Good Shepherd United Methodist Church of Oconomowoc.
Dick’s passion in life was baseball. He was an umpire for high school and Home Talent baseball for over 50 years. His pride and joy was his family, where he enjoyed spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be planned for the summer of 2022.
Memorials may be made in Dick’s name to Good Shepherd United Methodist Church in Oconomowoc.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.