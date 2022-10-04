Richard ‘Dick’ Oestreich
Richard 'Dick' Oestreich passed away on September 26, 2022, at the age of 84 surrounded by his family. A caring husband and father, Dick loved time spent with family. He enjoyed gardening, golf, camping trips with his family and traveling with wife Jeanne. He enjoyed music and sang with several groups in the Milwaukee area. He was a longtime worshiper at St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Brookfield. Dick was also proud of his accomplishments during his 44-year mechanical engineering career with Kearney and Trecker/Giddings and Lewis.
He is dearly missed by Jeanne, his loving wife of 65 years. He is also survived by his sister Lynn 'Susie' Nafzger; children Deborah Lapp (George Haasler), Linda Oestreich-Szymarek (Roch Manley) and Kevin Oestreich (Kathy O.); grandchildren Christopher Lapp, Kyle Oestreich (Krystal O.), Ashley Raskin (Ryan Raskin) and David Szymarek (Diana S.); and great-grandchildren Peyton, Reid and Adaline Oestreich. Cooper and Claire Raskin, and Emma and Remington Szymarek.
He was preceded in death by parents, William and Lillian Oestreich; sisters Marylyn Allan and Lois DeLellis; son-in-law Richard 'Dick' Szymarek; grandson Mark Szymarek; and great-grandson Luca Raskin.
Visitation will be October 7 from 9:30 a.m. till 10:45 a.m., followed by Mass at 11 a.m. at St. Luke’s Catholic Church, 18000 W. Greenfield Ave., Brookfield. Private interment.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Leukemia Lymphoma Society (LLS) in memory of Dick’s wishes to honor his great-grandson Luca, who passed away from leukemia at age 5.
