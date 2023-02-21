WAUKESHA
Richard ‘Dick/Woody’ M. Wood W9JBE
April 20, 1940 - Feb. 15, 2023
Richard “Dick/Woody” M. Wood, W9JBE, of Waukesha, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at AngelsGrace Hospice at the age of 82. He was born in Clinton, Iowa, on April 20, 1940, the only child of Robert and Frieda (nee Ingwersen) Wood.
Dick grew up and attended high school in Fulton, Ill., and earned his bachelor’s degree from Coe College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He later earned his Master of Science degree from UW-Whitewater. Dick was a dedicated educator for Elmbrook schools for 37 years, retiring from Brookfield East High School in 2000 where he enjoyed teaching biology and coaching football and wrestling. He was a proud ham radio operator for almost 60 years operating with the call sign W9JBE and was an active member of the West Allis Amateur Radio Club and the Wisconsin Amateur Radio Club. Dick was a lover of sports and loved attending Badger football games and several “Bowl Games” with his wife, where they made many friends over the years.
He also had a great love for traveling, scuba diving and fly fishing. For a number of years, he and a friend organized and led middle school and high school students into the Boundary Waters of Canada and the Big Horn Mountains on wilderness trips.
He will be sadly missed by his wife of 56 years, Sharon (nee Hollnagel) of Waukesha; his brothers-in-law Dennis (Bonnie) Hollnagel and Raymond (Sue) Hollnagel; and nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 23, from 10 a.m. until the 12 p.m. noon memorial service at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, 300 Carroll St., Waukesha, WI 53186.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Richard’s name are appreciated to St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, the Elmbrook Education Foundation, 3555 N. Calhoun Road, Brookfield, WI 53005; or to the Scholarship Fund of the West Allis Radio Amateur Club, Inc., P.O. Box 511381, New Berlin, WI 53151.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family.